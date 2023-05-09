Go

Talks to get kidnapped Van Deventer out of Mali going well, says GoTG

In a video released by the humanitarian aid organisation last month, Van Deventer confirmed that he had been kidnapped by an Al-Qaeda splinter group and was being held captive.

South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who has been held hostage for more than six years after being kidnapped in Libya in 2017. Picture: Facebook
09 May 2023 17:51

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers said that talks to get kidnapped South African Gerco van Deventer out of Mali were going well.

The Swellendam paramedic, who was initially kidnapped while working in Libya in 2017, also confirmed that he'd been shot in his left arm.

Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said that their hostage negotiator had returned from Mali and they'd be meeting soon.

“It's very difficult to say right now if we are going to be successful but we are continuing with all efforts to try and achieve success in getting Gerco van Deventer out alive, unharmed, unconditionally and paying no ransom money."

