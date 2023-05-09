Talks to get kidnapped Van Deventer out of Mali going well, says GoTG

In a video released by the humanitarian aid organisation last month, Van Deventer confirmed that he had been kidnapped by an Al-Qaeda splinter group and was being held captive.

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers said that talks to get kidnapped South African Gerco van Deventer out of Mali were going well.

[WATCH] Video of a kidnapped South African in Mali, Gerco Van Deventer says he can only remember that he was happily married when he was held hostage in Lybia before being sold to Al-Qaeda. He doesn’t have any further information about his family.



Video by: Gift of the Givers pic.twitter.com/sh7N3ZiXy0 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2023

The Swellendam paramedic, who was initially kidnapped while working in Libya in 2017, also confirmed that he'd been shot in his left arm.

Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said that their hostage negotiator had returned from Mali and they'd be meeting soon.

“It's very difficult to say right now if we are going to be successful but we are continuing with all efforts to try and achieve success in getting Gerco van Deventer out alive, unharmed, unconditionally and paying no ransom money."