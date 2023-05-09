Saving the economy his main priority, Electricity Minister Ramokgopa tells NCOP

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that burning billions in diesel was necessary if the economy was to be saved from collapsing.

Ramokgopa was responding to questions from the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on what was being done to limit the severity of load shedding.

Minister Ramokgopa addressed the NCOP for the first time since his appointment and was immediately grilled on the severity of power cuts.

He said that they might be burning up to R30 billion in diesel, but this was essential to try and save the country’s economy.

"In my view, the math is simple. The computation, with regards to the choices, are simple: Our principal preoccupation is about saving the South African economy."

He said that one stage of load shedding cost the country billions.

"The South African Reserve Bank projects that just one stage of unmet demand translates into the R300 billion lost in the South African economy and a contraction of about five percent in GDP."

He said that his role as minister was more technical and he must apply a degree of science on how to resolve the current crisis and he was more than competent to do that.