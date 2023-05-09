Salga to audit KZN municipal workers amid claims of bogus qualifications

Umdoni, eThekwini, and Umhlathuze are among the municipalities affected, according to the South African Local Government Association.

DURBAN - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) in Kwazulu-Natal wants all municipalities in the province to conduct staff qualification audits.

This comes after reports that officials working in some local government roles have bogus qualifications - prompting Salga to intervene.

Salga said all 54 municipalities across the province will be required to check the qualifications of those in their employ.

The list includes Umdoni, eThekwini and Umhlathuze municipalities amongst others, where senior officials stand accused of lying about their qualifications.

Salga said that the process should also address cadre deployment in municipalities.