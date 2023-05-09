SA Tourism governance issues in focus as Africa Travel Indaba gets under way

The indaba is set to showcase the continent's business potential to domestic and international investors.

DURBAN - Governance issues at SA Tourism are in sharp focus as the official Africa Travel Indaba steams ahead in Durban.

But the agency responsible for brand South Africa continues to face changes at the helm.

Acting CEO Nomasonto Ndlovu is expected to lead the travel indaba at the convention centre in Durban, with at least 5,000 delegates expected to attend.

Ndlovu took over the reins from Themba Khumalo, who resigned less than a week ago.

Khumalo presided over the botched Tottenham Hotspur R1 billion sponsorship deal.

The proposal, which puzzled South Africans, was later declared invalid and unlawful for violating SA Tourism's supply chain management processes.

Since then, a number of leadership changes have been seen at the state agency, including the appointment of an interim board.

Former head of Wesgro, Tim Harris, is now the interim board chair, joined by businessman Zweli Mntambo and chartered accountant, Kholeka Zama.

Harris is among officials expected to join Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille at the event to help attract business to the country as the sector tries to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels.