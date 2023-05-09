R4 million budget not enough to conclude inquiry, says Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane also said there's no way the Section 194 committee can expect her to complete her testimony, nor respond to six days of evidence presented in her absence within a month.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said there's no way her impeachment inquiry could be concluded within the next month.

Mkhwebane had given six days of testimony before her impeachment inquiry when proceedings ground to a halt in March over a lack of funding to pay her legal team.

She said it's also absurd and unrealistic that a legal team be expected to represent her for the R4 million that is left in the budget.

You are a liar Mr “Good Authority” Abramjee!



I never asked for “unlimited funding”,whatever that means.Just read the papers instead of relying on your biased “good authorities” all the time. https://t.co/EZuLqVWTNK ' Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) May 8, 2023

On Monday, the Section 194 committee agreed to postpone proceedings over the ongoing problems related to Mkhwebane's legal defence.

But it said it won't put proceedings on hold until Mkhwebane's latest application before the Constitutional Court relating to her legal fees and her suspension is heard.

Mkhwebane said her legal team - which has been presenting her to date - can't also just be expected to spring back into action.

In a letter to the committee, Mkhwebane said it would be impossible to get a legal team to conclude the inquiry for the budget of R4 million.

*Mkhwebane says her impeachment inquiry should be nullified by ConCourt

"The letter from the CEO was basically terminating the services of Seanego. So, the CEO must go back to the attorney and they must agree on terms."

She said she couldn't comment on the evidence, which is before the committee, that the money was sufficient for the legal team to proceed.

The committee has given Mkhwebane one week to sort out her legal woes and return to continue testifying next Monday.