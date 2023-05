R20m set aside to assist Jagersfontein residents with rebuilding

Katlego Jiyane | Jagersfontein Developments has set aside R20 million to assist in the mop-up operations, medical bills and reconstruction of homes for the 186 people affected by the dam collapse. Deputy President Paul Mashatile visited the region where community members alleged that very little progress had been made by government to provide them with new homes.