Plans afoot with millions budgeted to keep Robben Island shining: Zizi Kodwa

A few years ago, there were reports of corruption and mismanagement of funds at the world heritage site.

CAPE TOWN - Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said there's been an improvement in the management

the Robben Island Museum.

A few years ago, there were reports of corruption and mismanagement of funds at the world heritage site.

Two senior staff members were implicated but were later cleared of any wrongdoing.

His deputy Nocawe Mafu and Public Works Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts visited the island on Monday.

Kodwa said they're beginning to see improvements with regard to the governance and management of structures on the island.

"We are quite pleased with the work that is being done to maintain the heritage site. There are a number of ideas as we started meeting with the executive management, there are issues that we must deal with and help them to make sure the site continues to shine," he said.

According to Swarts, more than R150 million has been budgeted to fix derelict buildings on Robben Island.

She said this number might change as well.

"Remember that when you are doing maintenance on any facility, it is also dependent on the climate and environmental factors. Because Robben Island is surrounded by water, so the budget can change at any time," she said.