Petetona Lebele, the Tsakane graveyard rapist, handed three life sentences

JOHANNESBURG - Pretoria High Court Judge Portia Phahlane has sentenced Petetona Lebele, known as the Tsakane graveyard rapist, to life behind bars.

Lebele earlier this month pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping four girls and women in the Tsakane graveyard, between 2017 and 2019.

The youngest was just seven-years-old.

Petetona Lebele has been sentenced to three life terms for two counts of rape of a minor and one count of rape involving grievous bodily harm.

He’s further been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for one count of rape and to five years each for four counts of kidnapping.

In handing down her sentence, Judge Portia Phahlane found that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentences for his crimes, saying that "justice must be served and it must be seen to be done".

Lebele’s legal team has brought an application for leave to appeal the sentence.

But the application was opposed by the State and it was ultimately dismissed, with Phahlane finding that there were no prospects of success.