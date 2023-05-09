'Now I’m not a victim, I’m a survivor': Celebrations as Tsakane rapist sentenced

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it's hopeful that the life sentence the Tsakane graveyard rapist, Petetona Lebele, has received will send a message.

JOHANNESBURG - There were tears of joy in court on Tuesday when serial rapist Petetona Lebele was sentenced to life behind bars.

He was sentenced in the Benoni Magistrate's Court which is sitting in the Pretoria High Court.

Earlier this month he pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping four girls and women in the Tsakane graveyard, between 2017 and 2019.

Judge Portia Phahlane gave him a life sentence for three of the rapes, two of which involved children and one which saw the victim suffer grievous bodily harm.

READ MORE:

- NPA hopes Tsakane graveyard rapist's hefty sentence will send a message

- Petetona Lebele, the Tsakane graveyard rapist, handed three life sentences

The gallery was on Tuesday packed with survivors and their families, all of whom were visibly relieved after Petetona Lebele’s sentence was read out.

Some burst into tears of joy, including one young woman who was just 12 when Lebele attacked her on her way to school.

"I was very happy. Even now I’m relieved and relaxed. I know he’s in prison for the rest of his life. Now I’m happy and relieved. So I’m going to go back to the community and tell them that now I’m not a victim, I’m a survivor."

She said the healing process is a slow one but that she’ll be able to sleep more soundly now knowing he’s behind bars.

"I’m getting better day by day so since he’s in jail I’m relieved so I know where he is now so I'm no longer scared."

Lebele was also handed a ten-year sentence for the fourth count of rape and five years for each of the four counts of kidnapping.

He’s been denied leave to appeal his sentence.