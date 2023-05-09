Milnerton ratepayers groups concerned about illegal brothels in area

Eight ratepayers' associations have come together to take action against operators who are allegedly buying up properties to create illegal brothels and boarding houses.

CAPE TOWN - Residents from various areas in and around Milnerton say they’re fed up with pimps and prostitutes operating in Cape Town's "red-light district".

Eight ratepayers' associations have come together to take action against operators who are allegedly buying up properties to create illegal brothels and boarding houses.

The list of areas includes Milnerton, Summer Greens, Sanddrift, Brooklyn, Ysterplaat, Rugby, Phoenix and Tijgerhof.

Milnerton Central Ratepayers' Association spokesperson, Bouwer van den Eems, said that one of the operators recently bought four properties in the suburb.

"Since then, a number of other properties were also discovered where boarding houses are operated. These boarding houses were reported to the city but despite some actions that have been taken by the city, the boarding houses still continue to operate."

The ratepayers' associations have since handed a memorandum of concerns to deputy mayor, Eddie Andrews.

Andrews confirmed that 160 properties were set to be investigated.

"We agreed that a task team would be constituted with approximately two representatives from each RPA and a feedback meeting will be held in due course to update the respective RPAs on the memorandum of concerns."

Andrews said that he would confirm the meeting with the different ratepayers' associations soon.