Meyiwa murder trial postponed due to absence of translator

The matter was due to continue on Tuesday with the soccer star’s close friend Mthokozisi Thwala back for cross-examination.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High court has had to postpone the Senzo Meyiwa trial due to the absence of an interpreter.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial We are back in the Pretoria High Court where Mthokozisi Thwala will continue with testimony. We are experiencing delays due to the absence of a Zulu interpreter. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/MnM7dc80FV ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2023

The matter was due to continue on Tuesday with the soccer star’s close friend Mthokozisi Thwala back for cross- examination.

Five men are being tried for the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder in October 2014.

But proceedings ground to a halt in the Pretoria High court after court officials were unable to find an interpreter.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial Baloyi says they tried to get another interpreter but he is in Palm Ridge, 83km away. Baloyi says they have all agreed to postpone the matter to tomorrow. @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2023

State advocate George Baloyi addressed the court on the need for a postponement.

“Our regular interpreter is not available; he called this morning to say that due to circumstances beyond his control he will not be able to come through to work.”

He said they did try to find an alternative interpreter.

“Unfortunately, my lord, he is currently at Palm Ridge Court which is 83 kilometers from this court.”

All lawyers have agreed on a postponement until Wednesday.

ALSO READ:

- Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyer puts contradictions to State witness

- Senzo Meyiwa trial: Accused's lawyer says witness will dispute Thwala's version

- Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence disputes Mthokozisi Thwala's testimony

- Senzo Meyiwa’s friends’ testimonies to be compared as murder trial continues