Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyer puts contradictions to state witness

JOHANNESBURG - One of the defence attorneys in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has put several contradictions to State witness and close friend of the football star Mthokozisi Thwala.

Thwala, who was one of those present when Meyiwa was shot, has been giving testimony in the Pretoria High Court.

This is where five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

At the end of his cross examination, the lawyer for two of the accused – Sipho Ramosepele - pointed out several inconsistencies in Thwala's testiony - including how he had initially said Longwe Thwala let go of the gun during the ordeal.

Said Ramosepele as he read Thwala’s statement in court: “I was seated next to Senzo and we all froze as it came as a shock. Zandi’s boyfriend jumped onto the suspect and grabbed the firearm,”

He further asked Thwala: “Is that your statement?”

Thwala replied that he had written the statement, adding that the part about the gun was corrected.

Ramosepele also pointed out how in his initial statement that Thwala said the second intruder had a knife but later said was not sure if it were a knife or a sharp object.

Ramosepele has completed his cross-examination and the lawyer for the third accused advocate Charles Mnisi will begin his probe.