Mantashe allays fears over nuclear power, says Koeberg life extension necessary

The Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says 20-year life extension of the Koeberg nuclear plant is necessary.

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that there shouldn’t be a fear of nuclear energy and its continued use.

He said that the extension of the Koeberg nuclear power station’s lifespan by 20 years was necessary and more nuclear power in the future should not be ruled out.

Mantashe was addressing Parliament’s mineral resources and energy committee about the Koeberg project, which is expected to cost R20 billion.

Mantashe said that the 20-year life extension of the Koeberg nuclear plant was necessary.

He said that the decision was contained in government’s integrated resource plan, the country’s long-term energy blueprint.

He also allayed fears about nuclear energy, which has received some opposition in the country.

“The only disaster I remember of nuclear was Chernobyl disaster. Every other technologies have had a number of disasters. So, I don’t think we should deal with nuclear out of fear.”

Eskom acting chief nuclear officer, Sadika Touffie, said that nothing hasdbeen identified that would preclude the safe operation of the plant beyond the current lifespan.

He said that “long-term operation” (LTO) activities were continuing according to plan and were being closely monitored.