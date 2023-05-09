Jagersfontein rebuild: Delays caused by contrary toxicity reports – Dukwana

The Free State Premier, Mxolisi Dukwana, explained that due to contradictory reports, the province has not placed 186 people in new houses following dam collapse in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News learned how it has taken seven months for the Free State government to construct just three show houses to present to 186 people displaced by the Jagersfontein dam disaster.

Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana explained that the delays in construction of 160 homes was due to two contradictory toxicity reports.

"It would have been very irresponsible for us to build houses in an area that is toxic." - FS premier Mxolisi #Dukwana on the delays of homes being built for 186 people displaced by the #Jagersfontein dam collapse. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2023

One claims the sludge released from the dam was toxic while the other disputed this.

Dukwana was speaking on Tuesday morning ahead of an oversight visit by Deputy President Paul Mashatile - who was expected to provide answers to the construction delays.

Deputy president Paul Mashatile has arrived in #Jagersfontein in the Free State, where he is meeting with provincial leadership to get answers over why homes haven't been provided to 186 people who were displaced following the Jagersfontein mine dam collapse last year. @orrin417 pic.twitter.com/SvicbBmgaz ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2023

Dukawana said once the community decided which of the three show houses they wanted, construction of the homes would begin and could take up to six months to complete.

“The problem has been also dealing with the report that we received that actually indicated that there was the sludge that was toxic and subsequently we received another report that contradicted that, and that also delayed some work from beginning.”

Read:

- Jagersfontein dam collapse: Affected residents look to Mashatile for solutions

- Govt, mine owners playing politics with Jagersfontein victims, say residents

- Jagersfontein a ticking time bomb, say residents following dam collapse