Govt looking into Jagersfontein Developments' diamond mine licences - Mashatile

JOHANNESBURG - Government is looking into the company which operates Jagersfontein diamond mine to determine whether they have the necessary licences.

Jagersfontein Developments own the world's oldest diamond mine in the Free State, which is also the biggest hand-excavated pit on earth.

The company was drawn into the spotlight in September when a dam wall collapsed, releasing a force of sludge that decimated nearby homes, left one person dead and over 180 displaced.

Deputy President Paul Mashitile visited Jagersfontein earlier on Tuesday.

It’s been seven months since the tragic incident.

A diamond mine, that doesn’t require a mining licence.

And that’s because in June last year, Jagersfontein Developments bought in a majority shareholding bid by the Stargems Group - it was not to revive the mine though but rather to sift through historic stockpiles of material using water in the process.

Mashatile said the company had a licence from the Department of Water and Sanitation but not mineral resources, which would be looked into.

"They are not a mine, they are doing some services. They don't go underground and so they get their licences from the Department of Water and Sanitation. The minister and the deputy couldn't come but they are looking into that matter."

Jagersfontein Developments initially set aside R20 million to assist with mop-up operations and the reconstruction of homes.

Some 160 homes are expected to be built within the coming months.

There have been delays with new homes being built as certain reports needed to be completed by specialists before construction can commence.