Frustrated Soweto residents protest over ongoing power outages

JOHANNESBURG - Some frustrated Soweto residents took to the streets on Tuesday morning, protesting over the ongoing power outages in the area.

As municipalities struggle with aging electricity infrastructure and cable theft, Eskom bumped up load shedding to Stage 6 until further notice.

Some residents in the western outskirts of Soweto said they were fed up with living in the dark.

The police said a group of community members had blocked boff some roads in Lufehereng and Doornkop with burning tyres and debris.

“The intersection of Imbala Road and Azalia Avenue in Doornkop and in Luferheng has been barricaded off. The situation is tense, but JMPD [Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department] officers have been deployed and they are on scene.”

