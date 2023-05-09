Eskom confirms restoration of power in parts of Mahikeng

The residents of Mahikeng, in the North West, were left without power for 11 days following an explosion of the Mimosa substation.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that the electricity supply in Mahikeng, in the North West, has been restored to some areas after an 11-day outage.

Residents in and around the city were left without any power for almost two weeks after the Mimosa substation that supplies various areas exploded, cutting off all its supply.

Some community members and businesses said they were adversely affected by the week-long outage and had to borrow money to survive the weeks in the dark.

#EskomNorthWest#MahikengOutage#Update



Electricity supply has been restored in Mahikeng CBD and surrounding suburbs.



However, some areas are still off due to cable theft. Technicians will attend those affected areas.



Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 8, 2023

Eskom said although the power was restored, not all areas would receive supply immediately.

Mahikeng ward councillor Arista Annadale said this was due to some electricity lines affected by theft and vandalism.

“It was the aged infrastructure because the explosion happened just after load shedding. Eskom has been aware for a while now that every time the electricity goes off and back on, something sparks because of the vandalism of some of the mini substations not everyone will be energised..."