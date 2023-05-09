Ekurhuleni ANC accuses coalition partner EFF of lying over 'stolen' waste trucks

The accusations come after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) claimed that 73 of the city's waste management trucks could not be accounted for.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni has accused its coalition partners of peddling lies over the so-called stolen trucks in the city.

The accusations come after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) claimed that 73 of the city's waste management trucks could not be accounted for.

The red berets leader, Julius Malema, also tweeted, calling on Ekurhuleni residents to report any criminality over the stolen garbage trucks.

On its database the City of Ekhuruleni has 103 waste collection trucks. Since the EFF occupied the office of the MMC for Waste Management, we can only confirm the existence 32 trucks, meaning these thieves before us have stolen 71 trucks of the City.



We call on the people of… ' Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 3, 2023

But Ekurhuleni ANC acting regional chairperson, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, dismissed the allegations.

He said that all trucks that belonged to the municipality had been accounted for, further saying that the EFF was grandstanding.

The EFF alleges that when it visited depots across the municipality, it could only find 32 of the 103 garbage trucks that belonged to the City of Ekurhuleni.

It went on to say that the trucks had been stolen.

But its coalition partner has dismissed this as utter "rubbish".

The ANC said that all 103 trucks were there.

The party's Dlabathi said the EFF could not be making reckless and misleading statements without verifying the facts.

"It was therefore extremely irresponsible and misleading that seven trucks were stolen. The group CFO has confirmed that the trucks were not stolen."

He’s also accused MMCs who are EFF members of acting outside of the collective mayoral committee executive and has called on city's mayor to reign in the said MMCs.