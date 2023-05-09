Courts to determine if prisons can accommodate paralysed Lucky Mudau

The 32-year-old former police officer shot and killed his girlfriend, Lebo Monene, at the Tembisa Hospital last year, where she worked as a nurse.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has asked for more details to determine whether convicted killer, Lucky Mudau, can be accommodated at any of the country’s prisons.

Mudau returned to court in a wheelchair on Tuesday for sentencing proceedings.

He then turned the gun on himself. This led to him being paralysed from the neck down.

The State has brought four witnesses before the courts to testify on Lucky Mudau’s quadriplegic condition as he seeks to serve his sentence from home.

The court heard from Raymond Mathebula, a clinical manager at the Tshwane Rehabilitation Center, who evaluated Mudau.

"The wrists won't move. The elbows can try but with a weaker power."

However, the head of healthcare at the Johannesburg Prison told the court that according to his knowledge, there was no facility that could take Mudau in but the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria did provide for quadriplegics.

"We need someone from the national office of Correctional Services, probably one that heads all the prison hospitals nationally, who can give the court an exact and precise picture of how all prison hospitals operate nationally," said the NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane.

Mudua will return to court to finalise evidence in mitigation next month.

He remains out on bail.