Cosatu urges ANC to strengthen vetting processes on its public representatives

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu is calling for the African National Congress (ANC) to strengthen vetting processes on all its public representatives as a measure to prevent deceitful characters from holding public office.

This after an ANC ward councillor in the North West was arrested on two separate charges of statutory rape.

Last week, videos of the 40-year-old man allegedly having sexual relations with boys were making the rounds on social media.

Despite the party's provincial structure suspending the councillor, Cosatu said that this was not the first time an ANC member was implicated in such cases.

Cosatu said that drastic action needed to be taken by the ANC, as many of its members had been implicated in cases relating to some form of indecency.

It has raised concern over the deployment of what it called 'shoddy characters' who hold public office with intentions to abuse their power.

The federation's North West secretary, Kopano Konopi, said that the party needed to improve its screening measures before deploying candidates to any office of the state.

"The councillor in question has reportedly been molesting young boys and girls in exchange for services. Furthermore, he revoltingly recorded his acts and popularised them on social media."

Cosatu said that a suspension was not enough and called for the ANC to terminate the ward councillor's membership.