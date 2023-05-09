CoCT's Smith: Bystanders increasingly hampering enforcement officers' duties

The City of Cape Town says its enforcement agencies are increasingly having to deal with bystanders interfering with officials' duties.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its enforcement agencies are increasingly having to deal with bystanders interfering with officials' duties.

In one of the incidents on Friday, traffic officers were conducting an operation in Sea Point when they were forced to fend off a large crowd, who tried to prevent the arrest of two suspects.

Safety and Security Mayco member, JP Smith: "What happened in Sea Point is but the latest incident of our staff having to contend with bystanders running interference. We've also had incidents in recent months of groups storming police stations to free suspects, and literally helping armed suspects to get away, in handcuffs."

Smith said that this trend simply could not be condoned.

"We cannot be a society that decries the level of crime and violence, calling out for increased and more effective enforcement, but then turn on those who are trying to do that very job."

Smith has warned that interfering with a peace officer in the execution of their duties can have legal consequences.