CoCT commits to reintegrating homeless people in the city

CAPE TOWN - The city's community services and health department has made clear its commitment to the reintegration of homeless people in Cape Town.

This comes after various activists raised concerns about the city's proposed safe spaces project which is aimed at curbing homelessness.

The Homeless Action Coalition told Eyewitness News it was vital that those making use of safe spaces were given enough resources to reintegrate properly.

Mayco member for community services and health, Patrica van der Ross, insists that the city is prepared.

"Our care programmes thus include access to substance abuse rehabilitation, assistance with obtaining identity documents and social grants, assistance with personal development plans, access to short-term job opportunities and access to shelter."

She said the city would continue working with national government to make sure the programmes ran effectively.

"We offer the programs not to only get people off the streets but to ensure that they are able to stand on their own feet or reintegrate with their families as a reintegration outcome."

Meanwhile, Homeless Action Coalition spokesperson, Ilse Martins, said she hoped that the homeless would be given enough time at safe spaces to reintegrate.