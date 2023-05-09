CoCT aims to cut red tape with new ease of doing business index

The city is also looking at new ways to fast-track building plan approvals and reduce the turnaround time in getting a rates clearance certificate.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town believes it's come up with a plan to ensure Cape Town becomes the easiest metro to do business in Africa.

Its ease of doing business index aims to cut the red tape.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that some of the moves included plans to end load shedding over time by buying power on the open market.

We have launched our Ease of Doing Business Index!



The index will track our progress on 10 critical indicators as we work to become the easiest place to do business in Africa.



Geordin Hill-Lewis

Hill-Lewis said it had taken them months to come up with this plan.

"We have developed this index through hard work over the last few months so that we can be held publicly accountable for our commitment to becoming an easier place to do business. We do this because we know that it's important for the business community to feel as though this is a good place to invest, to grow and to create jobs."

Hill-Lewis said the idea was to create more job opportunities for Capetonians.

"For that to happen, it has to be the easiest place to do business in Africa. We are committed to doing that and that is why we have launched this index we developed ourselves to hold ourselves publicly accountable."