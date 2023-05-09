Cele says there's 'huge' political will to stop corruption & sabotage at Eskom

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that he personally also questioned police officers about the alleged involvement of politicians in corruption.

He on Tuesday told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that he personally also questioned police officers about the alleged involvement of politicians in corruption.

Police told Scopa that no politicians were currently under investigation in relation to corruption at Eskom.

"Chairperson, political will? Huge on this matter. Besides being personal on it. Political will is huge."

The police minister was responding to criticism from MPs that police were not doing enough and were too slow to investigate corruption at Eskom.

Cele said that he personally asked officers stationed at Eskom, whether former CEO Andre de Ruyter reported the alleged involvement of politicians.

"Everybody said to me, no. All of them. They said no. Not a single report coming about these individual politicians."

Cele did, however, agree with MPs on the police’s inability to track down De Ruyter.

"It’s unacceptable they can’t find Mr De Ruyter to answer on those things."

Cele said he also did not know about the private intelligence report on corruption at Eskom, paid for by Business Leadership South Africa.