Cabinet eyes scrapping diesel fuel levy to help struggling companies - Ramokgopa

CAPE TOWN - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that Cabinet was considering the proposal to do away with the fuel levy on diesel to help struggling businesses and health facilities.



He said that telecommunications and cell phone companies were spending up to R5 billion a year on diesel to keep data centres and cell phone towers functioning.

He said that Cabinet would look at the proposal to look into taxes linked to diesel.

"We have met with all the major farmers, we have met with the health providers in the country, the private health providers and of course we are computing the ones in the state and see what the dispensation that can be created so that we get to address the situation. The taxes in the fuel, I want to repeat, are meant for you and I when we use the road. There’s a cost to using the road."

Ramokgopa said that saving the economy was their “principal preoccupation” as he tries to end the energy crisis.