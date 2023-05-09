A blackout in SA like Botswana's would collapse the power grid: Expert

This comes with the news that neighbouring Botswana suffered a countrywide blackout after midnight on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - There are renewed concerns that the constant outages are damaging local power grids - with concerns that the overall situation could continue to escalate.

This comes as South African businesses and households brave Stage 6 load shedding.

Jo'burg City Power has been responding to a numerous outages over the past 24 hours - with the more than 2,000 calls logged on Monday morning.

Since then, technicians have been attending to problems in Rivonia, Morningside, Edinburg, Orlando , Craigavon, Witkoppen and Orlando.

However, the lights are back on in that country.

Energy analyst and physicist at University of Johannesburg, professor Hartmut Winkle said Botswana is much smaller than South Africa and their problems were quickly sorted out.

However, a blackout in South Africa would be far more serious.

“If we were to have a blackout essentially what would happen is that a breakdown somewhere can then trigger breakdowns everywhere down the line. So, what we want to avoid is a situation where the tripping of one power station - which happens a lot - doesn’t then progress to collapsing the rest of the grid.”

Turning to Botswana as a possible source of electricity for South Africa, professor Winkle said that country wasn't able to add much to the local grid.

“Botswana power is much more geared towards the domestic market, places like Gaborone and Francistown… there will be certain times when Botswana would be able to offer a little bit of electricity, but this is hardly guaranteed to make dent in South Africa’s overall situation.”