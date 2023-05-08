Sindiso Magaqa's murder trial postponed after witness unavailable

The ANCYL secretary general was shot in 2017, with four people standing accused of his murder. A former colleague is expected to take the stand on Tuesday.

DURBAN - The murder trial of former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa has been adjourned until Tuesday.

His former protector Thakabonwa Ngubane concluded cross examination in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

Magaqa was shot and killed in July 2017 and died in hospital in September of that year.

Four men stand accused of his murder.

On Monday, proceedings in the trial of the four men was brief.

Ngubane previously told the court that he had seen the red BMW the hitman used to target Magaqa two days before the incident.

The state was ready to call another witness, but due to their unavailability, the matter was adjourned to Tuesday.

A former colleague of the deceased, Nonsikelelo Mafa, who was also in the car when they were shot, is also expected to take the witness stand on Tuesday.