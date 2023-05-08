Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence disputes Mthokozisi Thwala's testimony

Comparisons will be drawn between the testimonies of Senzo Meyiwa's friends who were present when he was shot as the trial into his murder continues on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa case said the version of events given by the soccer star’s friend was at odds with what really happened in the robbery.

Mthokozisi Thwala returned to the witness stand on Monday, where he is testifying against five men being tried for the soccer star’s murder.

Meyiwa was shot at his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo's home in October 2014.

READ:

Lawyer for the first two accused Sipho Ramosepele focussed on Mthokozisi Thwala’s testimony that Longwe Thwala, who was at the house visiting his girlfriend Zandi Khumalo, ran past the two armed intruders out the kitchen door during the robbery.

"And your story further is that the same gunmen do not even shoot at Longwe from stopping him from leaving the house during a robbery."

But Thwala insists that’s exactly what happened.

" I don't know how you want me to explain it, but I'm saying to you that is what happened. You will then have to call Longwe and have him describe how he walked past the people."

Thwala has told the court that he also ran past one of the intruders who had a sharp object in his hand that looked like a knife.

Ramosepele put it to Thwala that there were no intruders or robberies.