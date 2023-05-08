Senzo Meyiwa trial: Accused's lawyer says witness will dispute Thwala's version

Sipho Ramosepele the legal representative for two of the accused completed his cross-examination of Mthokozisi Thwala on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyer for two of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial said a witness would be called to dispute a version by the footballer’s friend – and prove alleged fabrication.

Thwala was among those present when the Bafana Bafana captain was shot, allegedly by intruders during a robbery.

Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014, and five men are being tried for the murder.

Ramosepele put it to Mthokozisi Thwala that a neighbour heard a commotion in the Khumalo house, and then a firearm went off shortly after that Mthokozisi Thwala jumped over the wall.

But Thwala denied this.

"That means I was not part of that or I was inside the house they said they saw me jumping from the fence. That's where I'm getting confused because why would I say to them Senzo has been shot if I was not inside the house at the time, because they are only saying they saw me jumping the fence, which means I was not part of the people at the time."

Ramosepele said to Thwala that he fabricated the entire incident, but Thwala asked with who and why he would do that.

Ramosepele has completed his cross-examination and lawyer for the third accused. Advocate Charles Minisi will begin his probe on Tuesday morning.