Senzo Meyiwa’s friends’ testimonies to be compared as murder trial continues

In October 2014, Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed at his girlfriend’s house, Kelly Khumalo, during a robbery gone wrong.

JOHANNESBURG - Comparisons will be drawn between the testimonies of Senzo Meyiwa's friends who were present when he was shot as the trial into his murder continues on Monday.

Meyiwa's close friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, will spend a second week on the witness stand in the Pretoria High Court where five men are being tried for the soccer star's murder.

The late Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

The State believes that the soccer star was killed in a robbery gone wrong.

Thwala is among the six people who saw Meyiwa being shot at Khumalo’s Vosloorus home on 26 October 2014.

Last week, he told the court how two men entered the house, demanding phones and money, echoing the testimony given by Meyiwa’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala - who was also present during the ordeal.

Legal analyst Nthabiseng Dubazana said there's much to look forward to in Thwala’s cross-examination.

“I want to see how they are going to draw parallels between the evidence of this witness and the others and see if there's any major contradictions the court should be made aware of."

The attorney representing the first two accused, Sipho Ramosepele, is cross-examining Thwala.

After him, three other lawyers for the other witnesses will fire their own questions.