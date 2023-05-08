Public enterprises dept to appeal exempting public hospitals from load shedding

Minister Pravin Gordhan was ordered to take reasonable steps to ensure there was enough electricity at public health facilities and schools, as well as police stations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Enterprises Department says it will appeal a court order exempting public hospitals, clinics and schools, as well as police stations from load shedding.

The order was handed down by the High Court in Pretoria last week Friday.

More than a dozen organisations and political parties approached the courts earlier this year to have load shedding declared unconstitutional.

However, his department has this afternoon raised "serious concerns" about the implications of the order on efforts to stabilise the power grid and get the country out of load shedding.