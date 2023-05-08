PRIME Hydration ‘not workable’ in school, says governing bodies association

The National Association of School Governing Bodies claims that once pupils consume PRIME, their behaviour changes.

CAPE TOWN - The National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) insists that parents need to have greater control over what their children take with them to school.

The association called for a ban on the PRIME Hydration drink in schools, claiming that once pupils consumed it, their behaviour changes.

The drink officially hit the shelves and quickly sold out at Checkers stores two weeks ago, but it was the early spike in scarcity and price that drove its popularity.

The association's Matakanye Matakanye said the behaviour of consumers still in school was questionable.

"You don’t know whether they are half mad or they are how and all those things. Hence we are saying it's not workable in terms of schooling, so it has to be banned."