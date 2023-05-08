Please Call Me inventor’s compensation figure ‘exaggerated’, says Vodacom

In 2016, the Constitutional Court ordered Vodacom to negotiate a 'reasonable compensation' with Nkosana Makate, but the two are still at loggerheads over what that amount should be.

JOHANNESBURG – Vodacom has labelled the billions Nkosana Makate claims he’s owed for inventing the Please Call Me “grossly exaggerated”.

This as the protracted court battle between the two parties continues.

In 2016, the Constitutional Court ordered Vodacom to negotiate a “reasonable compensation” with Makate.

But seven years on, the two are still at loggerheads over what exactly this is.

Vodacom has offered Makate R47 million, but he wanted 5% of the generated revenue, which he puts at around R9 billion. And so, the matter is now back before the courts.

Last year, the Pretoria High Court found the amount Vodacom had proposed was indeed not fair, and remitted the determination thereof back to CEO Shameel Joosub.

Vodacom is now appealing that decision, with the matter set to come before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

In the papers before the SCA, Vodacom said the model Makate’s used to arrive at his figures was “conceptually and fundamentally flawed”.

The company argues that in terms of the Constitutional Court’s 2016 order, the CEO’s task was to determine what his predecessor would have considered to be fair back in 2001 when the Please Call Me was first launched.

But Vodacom said the “backward-looking” model Makate’s relied on did not line up with the Constitutional Court’s order.

Further, the company said Makate’s figures were “grossly exaggerated”.

It also said the parties agreed to entrust the calculation of an appropriate amount to the CEO, and his expertise trumps Makate’s, and that the offer was “more than fair”.