NMB Mayor Retief Odendaal vows to ensure coalition govt remains in power

This comes after the ANC and EFF filed a motion of no confidence against the Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Retief Odendaal.

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Retief Odendaal has vowed to fight to ensure the current coalition government remains in power.

This comes after opposition parties including the African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters filed a motion of no confidence against him.

Nelson Mandela Bay is governed by a 10-party coalition.

The motion of no confidence follows the suspension of several senior municipal officials last month as a result of an investigation into allegations of fraud and corruption.

Due process was not followed in the tabling of the motion against him and the ruling government, said Odendaal.

"That motion of no confidence is supposed to be heard on the 8 of May. The motion of no confidence is incompetent. Each and every motion tabled in front of council has to be signed and seconded. It has to be owned and this motion does not have a proposer nor a seconder."

Odendaal who is approaching the courts in a bid to halt Monday's sitting, said he knows the opposition won't give up very easily.

"But I want to make this clear that this coalition government is not going to give up on NMB [Nelson Mandela Bay]. We will give anybody that wants to remove this government the fight of their lives, because we believe we are governing in the interest of all residents of NMB."