Mkhwebane says her impeachment inquiry should be nullified by ConCourt

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane returned to Parliament on Monday for what was set to be a continuation of her giving evidence on her fitness to hold office.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane she said her impeachment inquiry hax irretrievably collapsed and ought to be nullified by the Constitutional Court.

With only five months to go before her term ends, Mkhwebane has filed an affidavit with the country’s apex court calling on it to lift her suspension saying it goes against her constitutional rights.

But she called for a postponement instead, citing what she believed to be numerous violations by the Section 194 committee.

Mkhwebane asked the Constitutional Court to review several aspects of the committee’s proceedings so far - particularly the six days it met last month as a committee rather than an inquiry.

Mkhwebane said for the committee to have considered evidence against her in her absence was irrational and illegal.

"This inquiry is about my possible removal from office, so it is strange that it can have any business without me."

She’s also asked the court to declare who should be responsible for her ongoing legal bills, which have now reached R30 million.

"Parliament seems to be second-guessing their judgment so they have to clarify that matter."

Mkhwebane said she also intended to lodge a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission for the length of time it had taken the Constitutional Court to rule on the validity of her suspension.