Mkhwebane inquiry hangs in the balance amid millions in unpaid legal fees

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector's impeachment inquiry is expected to resume on Monday more than a month since Busisiwe Mkhwebane was last in the witness seat.

A cash crunch put a stop to the inquiry in March after the Office of the Public Protector office ran out of money to continue paying Mkhwebane's legal team - which includes three advocates.

More money has since been found to resume proceedings on Monday but Mkhwebane may not immediately be ready to pick up where she left off.

After six days of witness testimony from Mkhwebane in March, the Section 194 committee was informed it was the end of the road for her legal team.

Over the nine months of the inquiry, her legal bills reached R30 million.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka informed Parliament last week that another R4 million would be used from a budget surplus to pay the remaining bills.

Parliament set down this week to continue with the inquiry following this development, but it remains to be seen whether Mkhwebane would have had enough time to prepare to give the next round of evidence on Monday.

She’s still to face cross-examination by the evidence leaders and questions from members of Parliament.

The Section 194 committee continued to meet in Mkhwebane’s absence last month, to study the evidence before it so far.

There are only five months left before Mkhwebane’s seven-year term officially comes to an end and the committee already missed several deadlines to complete this unprecedented impeachment process.