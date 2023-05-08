Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry postponed for time to appoint legal team

Mkhwebane said lawyers had to be appointed from scratch to resume her defence before the impeachment inquiry, but that R4 million would not be sufficient

CAPE TOWN - The impeachment inquiry of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been postponed until Monday to give her more time to appoint a legal team.

Mkhwebane was before the Section 194 committee in Parliament on Monday after proceedings stalled at the end of March over the payment of her legal fees.

Mkhwebane said she was being unfairly treated by the committee, and is once again headed for the Constitutional Court.

But she does not believe an extra R4 million to pay them is going to be enough.

“Unfortunately, the issue of the funds are impacting on your work and the speed of resolving this matter. When the deputy public protector wrote that letter on the first of March, that created chaos for this particular committee.”

But chairperson Richard Dyantyi said these matters would have to be ironed out by next week.

“In fact, we are very generous, because at some point you couldn’t distinguish between us and a court process. And it’s understandable this is a court process, but we are not a court. We are a Parliamentary process.”

Dyantyi said there was no legal impediment to continuing with this inquiry next week.