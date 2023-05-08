[LISTEN] Meet Ouma Katrina, the only remaining speaker of a San language 'N/uu'

At the age of 90, Ouma Katrina continues to fight to pass on her linguistic heritage to others.

Pippa Hudson interviews Liz Fish, Carte Blanche Producer.

On Sunday night, an episode of Carte Blanche aired telling the story of a woman named Ouma Katrina Esau, the only remaining speaker of a San language called N/uu.

At a young age, Ouma Katrina started working on a farm where she was told that she couldn't speak her language and was forced to speak Afrikaans.

N/uu was ridiculed, with her own husband describing it as 'ugly'.

By the age of 15, Ouma Katrina made the decision to stop speaking her language after being beaten for speaking it and humiliated by community members.

Eventually, Afrikaans became her language.

It was a sort of shame and ridicule. Liz Fish, Producer – Carte Blanche

It wasn't until Ouma Katrina turned 60 years-old that she started speaking N/uu again, which naturally came with hesitation.

Fish says that with the help of researchers and trust between them and Ouma Katrina, she eventually spoke again, allowing for the researchers to piece the puzzle together and create somewhat of a family tree to determine the origin of the language.

It came with a lot of fear and a lot of mistrust. Liz Fish, Producer – Carte Blanche

Unfortunately, Fish says that Ouma Katrina is fighting an uphill battle.

After building a wendy house to teach those in the community about the language, the municipality forced Ouma Katrina to move, providing her with land in an unsafe area without water.

Much like everyone else, Ouma Katrina was affected by Covid-19 which lead to a systematic removal of the school, says Fish.

Luckily, dictionaries and literature in N/uu have been published in an effort to keep the language alive.

It's a double blow, it's disrespectful to her culture and everything she stands for. Liz Fish, Producer – Carte Blanche

It's not just the words; it's the grammar and there's this audio recording which is a first for a language like this. Liz Fish, Producer – Carte Blanche

