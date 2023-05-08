Go

KZN flooding risk: Authorities on high alert amid heavy downpours

This comes as various municipalities were experiencing heavy rainfall in the already flood-stricken coastal province.

Flooding and climate change. Picture: Pixabay.com
08 May 2023 13:23

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has warned that the province may experience flooding due to heavy rains - which started on Sunday night.

Last year, KwaZulu-Natal saw flood damage amounting to about R25 billion.

Despite no reports of flooding, authorities are on high alert.

The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs warned that the heavy downpours could be disastrous.

The department’s Siboniso Mngadi explained: “The rains may cause flooding and damages to mud houses, roads, low lying bridges and rivers while other areas may suffer infrastructural damages.”

Disaster management teams have been activated in different parts of the province to monitor the situation.

