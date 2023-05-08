HSRC survey finds dissatisfaction in SA is at an all-time high

The Human Sciences Research Council conducts this research annually and aims to measure underlying public perceptions, values and the social fabric in South African society.

CAPE TOWN - The Human Sciences Research Council'S (HSRC) latest Social Attitudes Survey shows a decline in levels of life satisfaction as a whole and a drop in satisfaction with democracy.

"It's a little bit sombre if you've got approximately about 39% of South Africans who feel that within the next five year period that their lives are not going to get better, are not going to stay the same, but indeed going to get worse."

This is coupled with economic dissatisfaction and low levels of trust in politicians and government institutions, Chief Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship, Joleen Kotze-Steyn, added.

"We do as a country have very serious challenges around unemployment, we've got rolling blackouts that of course affect your economy and your economic stability and that adds to questions of economic dissatisfaction."