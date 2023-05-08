Govt should have probed De Ruyter’s corruption allegations at Eskom - Pretorius

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has come under fire for not revealing names and giving more details following an explosive televised interview where he said an estimated R1 billion a month was being siphoned off.

JOHANNESBURG - The head of the legal team at the state capture inquiry, Paul Pretorius, said claims by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter should have been investigated by government when they were first made.

De Ruyter has come under fire for not providing names and more details after an explosive interview on eNCA where he said an estimated R1 billion a month was being siphoned off.

He also pointed fingers at the African National Congress.

De Ruyter has since appeared before Parliament but declined to give names.

Advocate Pretorius on Monday said the approach by authorities was incorrect.

“You don’t say to De Ruyter, only when you have been to a police station and laid a complaint about a specific crime, will we listen to you – that’s nonsense. There must be a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy.”

Pretorius added that high-level attention must be given following such claims: “At a strategic and high level for any anti-corruption effort to be effective and that is what is missing”.

Meanwhile, Business leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso defended the organisation's support of a criminal assessment of the risks to Eskom, saying it was in the best interests of the country.