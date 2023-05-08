Gauteng EMS on high alert for floods after SA Weather Service warning

Although no serious incidents have been reported yet, water rescue units are at the ready.

JOHANNESBURG - While heavy rains sweep through parts of the country, emergency service teams in Gauteng say they are on high alert for any flooding.

Rainfall forecast for today 8 May 2023 Isolated to widespread showers are expected over the eastern half of the country. pic.twitter.com/msbLRZpbWH ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 8, 2023

The City of Johannesburg and Tshwane said while there was no major flooding, their swift water rescue units have all their resources ready.

The South African Weather Services issued a flood warning for some parts of the country on Monday.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said some low-lying bridges had already been affected.

“In Rabie and Elm Street in Centurion was flooded around 6 o’clock this morning, and the Tshwane metro police was activated to effect road closures.”

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Malaudzi said it would still be monitoring all seven regions across the metro.

“Due to the severe thunderstorms, we have been receiving since [Sunday] night, we are encouraging our motorists to continue to exercise caution, to extend a safe following distance, and try and avoid crossing areas that might be flooded.”