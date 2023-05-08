Department of Public Works sets aside R152m to maintain Robben Island Museum

Minister Bernice Swarts said all hands are on deck to preserve the buildings at the world heritage site.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Public Works said R152 million has been set aside this financial year for maintenance of the Robben Island Museum.

Public Works Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts briefed the media earlier on Monday following her visit to the world heritage site.

She was joined by Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa and his deputy Nocawe Mafu on an oversight visit to Robben Island.

Swarts said some of the properties on the island were in need of a serious facelift.

"Everyone that is involved in preserving the island should really understand that this is not just an ordinary heritage site, but it's a key important heritage site to us as South Africans."

However, Swarts said she's pleased with some of the work that’s been done so far.