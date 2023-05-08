DA in WC looks into taking over printing of driver's licences

This follows a breakdown of the driving licence card printing machine, the only card printing machine in the country.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance is calling on the Western Cape's Mobility Department to explore the possibility of devolving the function to print driver's licences to a provincial level.

This follows yet another breakdown of the country's only driving licence card printing machine.

The Department of Transport last week confirmed that the device is out of action but stressed there's no cause for panic.

Officials indicated that routine maintenance on the machine started at the beginning of last month, but technicians then encountered a breakdown - which required the replacement of a critical part from the original manufacturer of the machine.

This is anticipated to delay card production by about two to three weeks.