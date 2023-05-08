Court grants Themba 'DJ Maphorisa' Sekowe R4k bail

The 'Abelele' hitmaker was arrested on Sunday night after his girlfriend, actress Thuli Phongolo, laid charges of assault at the Sandton police station.

JOHANNESBURG - Award-winning musician and producer Themba Sekowe, affectionately known as DJ Maphorisa, has been granted bail of R4,000.

The _Abelele _hitmaker was arrested Sunday night after his girlfriend, actress Thuli Phongolo, laid charges of assault at the Sandton police station.

Sekowe made his first appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon after spending a night in police custody.

State prosecutor Collin Sono confirmed in court that Phongolo issued a withdrawal statement to drop the assault charges against Sekowe.

However, the magistrate Clement Mukhodobyane told the accused that bail conditions would remain effective until charges were officially dropped.

The National Prosecuting Authority is yet to confirm whether Phongolo has officially withdrawn the charges. If not, he will return to court on 14 June.

In an article published by the Sunday World, Phongolo accused Sekowe of man-handling and aggressively grabbing her by the neck.