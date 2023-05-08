Charmaine Bailey murder: CoCT police yet to make arrest

Charmaine Bailey had strong ties with the taxi industry as she was associated with the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, and she was also the chairperson of the Wynberg Taxi Association.

CAPE TOWN - Police have yet to make a breakthrough in the murder of a Cape Town woman with strong ties in the local taxi industry.

Charmaine Bailey was shot and killed in Wynberg on Thursday - while meeting with taxi drivers in the area.

According to her family, the 56-year-old woman was affiliated to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association and she was the chairperson of the Wynberg Taxi Association.

Police detectives are still working to trace Charmaine Bailey's killer.

Tributes have been widely shared among the transport industry with relatives, friends and colleagues describing Bailey's murder as brutal and senseless.

In a statement, the deceased's family said she was committed to empowerment within the taxi industry and was loved and admired for her dedication and commitment to the sector.

The South African National Taxi Council last week stated that the motive for the murder was unknown, but officials had arranged a meeting to look into it.

The organisation has appealed to the police to do everything in their power to arrest those responsible for Bailey's death.