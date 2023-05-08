'Capacity exceeds demand' in Hammanskraal as water woes continue unabated

The township in northern Tshwane has not had clean running water for several years, and mayor Cilliers Brink says national government and private partnerships were needed to rectify it.

JOHANNESBURG - There seems to be no end in sight to the water problems in Hammanskraal.

The township in northern Tshwane has not had clean running water for several years now. And City of Tshwane Executive Mayor Cilliers Brink said the municipality's financial situation would make it difficult to address the problem.

Brink made the remarks at the launch of a R33 million water security project.

He said for the water problems in Hammanskraal to be solved, the city would need the assistance of the national government, as well as private investors.

Brink said the capital city was in a difficult financial situation, but it would have to make use of what was in the purse to address some of the service delivery challenges, including improving the water treatment plan in Hammanskraal.

READ:

"The capacity in Hammanskraal has been exceeded by the demand. We have to admit as the City of Tshwane that we don't have the ability to solve that problem by ourselves. We are going to need partnerships. That facility needs intense capital investment to ensure the quality of the water is improved."

Brink said a partnership with the Danish government would assist in the transfer of skills and expertise to address some of the water infrastructure challenges the city currently faces.