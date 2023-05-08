BLSA’s support of De Ruyter’s criminal investigations in SA’s best interest

BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso said when the former Eskom CEO approached them in 2021 to fund an assessment of the risks to Eskom from criminality, they were happy to consider it.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) CEO Busi Mavuso says the organisation's support of an assessment of the risks to Eskom from criminality was in the interests of the country.

A request was sent by then-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter in 2021 for BLSA to fund the assessment.

But De Ruyter was since criticised for not giving names or specific details after an explosive interview with eNCA, where he pointed fingers at the African National Congress (ANC).

Added to this, a former apartheid operator was also named as taking part in the investigation.

Mavuso said the group existed to support the creation of a conducive environment for business.

In a statement, she said there was no bigger issue for that environment than Eskom, with electricity insecurity damaging many businesses and destroying jobs.

Mavuso said that was why when BLSA was approached by De Ruyter in 2021 to fund an assessment of the risks to the utility from criminality, they were happy to consider it.

She said as a result, in January, 25 arrests were made in connection with sabotage, theft and fraud at Eskom, and several were more made last year.

Mavuso said this was the result of intelligence gathered from various investigations, which De Ruyter oversaw, including those partly funded by BLSA, and that in time, more could be achieved.