WATCH: “We lost a selfless soul” - Katlego Bereng laid to rest

Katlego Jiyane | Katlego Bereng, the man whose charred remains were found in the prison cell of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, was laid to rest on 7 May 2023 in Bloemfontein, Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/EWN