Okae Molao operation in Soweto nets more than 100 suspects

Police said the suspects face various charges.

JOHANNNESBURG - Police in Gauteng said officers arrested more than 100 people in Soweto during a Okae Molao operation at the weekend.

Provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela, along with a team of senior management members, helped officers conduct the operation on Saturday.

Okae Molao operations are conducted around the province to assist local police stations to enforce laws and by-laws.

"The suspects were arrested for crimes that include possession of unlicensed firearm, contravention of the Precious Metal Act, possession of drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and undocumented foreign nationals," said Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

